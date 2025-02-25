Delhi govt to table 14 CAG reports on AAP graft today

10:32





The reports are expected to highlight financial irregularities during the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Speaking to ANI, Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva said, "CAG report is a list of the black deeds of AAP. We had promised the people of Delhi during the elections that whoever has committed corruption will have to answer. Today, we hope that after the speech of LG, when the CAG report will be tabled, all their black deeds will come before the people of Delhi."





Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also commented on the reports, saying, "Today, the CAG report, which exposed the scams of Arvind Kejriwal's government, will be tabled in the Delhi Assembly. Arvind Kejriwal had kept it hidden for the last 3 years... 14 such reports will be tabled one by one... Arvind Kejriwal had kept the report hidden all this time because he knew his loot, scams, and corruption would be exposed."





Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh added, "The result of the 'AAP-da' government has been disastrous. All its ministers were jailed. A CAG report of all their ministries will be presented... The CAG report will reveal everything." The reports are expected to be tabled after the Lieutenant Governor's address in the Assembly. -- ANI

The newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Delhi, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will present 14 reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in the second session of the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday.