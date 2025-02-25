CPM leaders booked for blockade protest in Kerala, disrupting traffic

A case was registered against CPI-M leaders for staging a blockade protest at the Head Post Office in Kannur city, disrupting traffic on the roads in front of it.
The party workers, protesting against the central government's alleged neglect of Kerala, raised slogans such as "Isn't Kerala part of India?"
The protest took place a few weeks after the Kerala high court ordered CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan and leaders of the CPI and the Congress to appear before it in connection with a road blockade case.
Taking serious note of Tuesday's protest, which resulted in a complete halt to road traffic in the area, the police registered a case, booking CPI-M Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan as the first accused.
Other accused include leaders such as V Sivadasan MP, K V Sumesh MLA, N Chandran, and N Sukanya.
Nearly 10,000 identifiable party activists have also been named in the case.
In light of a high court order prohibiting road blockades, the police issued a warning notice to M V Jayarajan earlier in the day.
However, disregarding the notice, the protest was carried out with the participation of nearly 10,000 people.
The blockade protest was inaugurated by CPI-M central committee member E P Jayarajan. -- PTI