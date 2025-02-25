CPM leaders booked for blockade protest in Kerala, disrupting traffic

21:46





The party workers, protesting against the central government's alleged neglect of Kerala, raised slogans such as "Isn't Kerala part of India?"





The protest took place a few weeks after the Kerala high court ordered CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan and leaders of the CPI and the Congress to appear before it in connection with a road blockade case.





Taking serious note of Tuesday's protest, which resulted in a complete halt to road traffic in the area, the police registered a case, booking CPI-M Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan as the first accused.





Other accused include leaders such as V Sivadasan MP, K V Sumesh MLA, N Chandran, and N Sukanya.





Nearly 10,000 identifiable party activists have also been named in the case.





In light of a high court order prohibiting road blockades, the police issued a warning notice to M V Jayarajan earlier in the day.





However, disregarding the notice, the protest was carried out with the participation of nearly 10,000 people.





The blockade protest was inaugurated by CPI-M central committee member E P Jayarajan. -- PTI

