Bus services suspended between Karnataka and Maharashtra

Tue, 25 February 2025
Bus services between Karnataka and Maharashtra have been suspended following attacks on buses and their crew. "We have suspended bus services to Maharashtra since yesterday. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has also stopped operating buses to Karnataka," a senior officer of the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) told PTI. 

The decision was taken given the tension prevailing in the border district of Belagavi over a sensitive issue, he explained. -- PTI

