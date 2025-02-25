BJP leader lodges plaint with ED against Sam Pitroda

22:22

Sam Pitroda/File image





NR Ramesh, a former councillor in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, has lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate and the Karnataka Lokayukta.





In his complaint to the ED, he stated that Sam Pitroda, also known as Satyanarayan Gangaram Pitroda, registered an organisation named Foundation for Revitalisation of Local Health Traditions (FRLHT) on October 23, 1993, at the office of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Mumbai.





According to Ramesh, the registration of FRLHT in Mumbai was cancelled in 2010 at Pitroda's request.





"Later, in 2008, he (Pitroda) registered a Trust Deed at the Byatarayanapura sub-registrar's office in Bengaluru again under the name Foundation for Revitalization of Local Health Traditions," the BJP leader stated.





Meanwhile, Pitroda requested the Karnataka state forest department to allot a reserve forest area on lease for the conservation of medicinal herbal plants and research, Ramesh further alleged.





On Pitroda's request, the Karnataka state forest department allotted five hectares (12.35 acres) of reserve forest land on a five-year lease at 'B' Block, Jarakabande Kaval, near Yelahanka, Bengaluru, in 1996, he claimed. -- PTI

A BJP leader has alleged that Sam Pitroda, with the help of five senior government officers, including Forest department officials, illegally acquired 12.35 acre of government land worth Rs 150 crore at Yelahanka in Bengaluru.