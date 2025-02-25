HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bangladesh adviser Nahid Islam resigns from cabinet to join politics

Tue, 25 February 2025
Share:
20:59
Nahid Islam/Reuters/ANI Photo
Nahid Islam/Reuters/ANI Photo
Nahid Islam, the information adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh, resigned on Tuesday from the cabinet led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, to join politics.  

He is one of the key student leaders who led the movement to oust former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August of last year. 

He is a student leader who took charge of Bangladesh's ministry of posts, telecommunications and Information Technology. 

"I have decided to resign from the cabinet to join the new political party, which is to be launched on February 28", Nahid Islam told reporters after submitting his resignation to the chief adviser.  

The students and others who led the movement to oust Sheikh Hasina are preparing a grand rally on February 28 at Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka to launch the party.  

Nahid Islam is expected to lead a party; however, the name has not been disclosed yet.  

In August 2024, a student-led movement ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after weeks of protest and violence that resulted in over 600 deaths. 

Hasina, 76, fled to India, and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was subsequently formed.  

Since then, the India-Bangladesh border has seen multiple attempts of people trying to cross the border over to India, and both countries are also discussing border security. 

High-level officials from India and Bangladesh have discussed multiple issues.  

Nahid Islam was one of the leaders who participated in the widespread protests against Sheikh Hasina.  

Since the appointment of Yunus, the opposition has also protested against violence against minorities and demanded that he step down and label him as a "minority killer, or "Hindu killer Yunus." -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Over 1,200 immigration firms raided in Punjab; 7 held
LIVE! Over 1,200 immigration firms raided in Punjab; 7 held

Opposition to actor Prajakta's Mahashivratri performance
Opposition to actor Prajakta's Mahashivratri performance

Actor Prajakta Mali's scheduled dance performance at the Trimbakeshwar temple in Maharashtra on Mahashivratri has been met with opposition from several quarters, including the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The ASI has asked the...

Language row: Maha, K'taka suspend bus services
Language row: Maha, K'taka suspend bus services

Bus services between Karnataka and Maharashtra have been suspended following attacks on buses and their crew. The decision was taken given the tension prevailing in the border district of Belagavi over a sensitive issue. The language row...

What Nitish Kumar's Son Wants For His Dad
What Nitish Kumar's Son Wants For His Dad

Nishant Kumar's demand that the NDA name Nitish Kumar as its chief ministerial nominee is seen as a gambit to consolidate the CM's position in the ruling alliance.

Does Dubai Give India An Advantage?
Does Dubai Give India An Advantage?

'They are in one place, they are in one hotel, there is no travel, they are in one dressing room. They know the pitch. When they selected they probably knew what Dubai was going to be like.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD