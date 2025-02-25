HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Airtel's WiFi, Postpaid Users To Get Apple TV+

Tue, 25 February 2025
13:25
Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has entered into a pact with Apple to exclusively offer Apple TV+ and Apple Music to its WiFi and postpaid customers.

The telecom operator said customers can enjoy ad-free access to all Apple TV+ original series and movies.

Apple TV+ will now be available to all Home WiFi customers of Airtel, at tariffs starting Rs 999. Additionally, postpaid customers on plans starting Rs 999 will get access to Apple TV+ and can enjoy six months of free Apple Music that features a vast catalogue of both Indian and global music.

"This collaboration offers an extraordinary opportunity to millions of our Home WiFi and post-paid customers, giving them access to Apple's premium content catalogue. We are confident that this partnership will redefine the content consumption landscape, setting a new standard for entertainment experiences amongst customers," Siddharth Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer and CEO of Connected Homes at Airtel said.

"The partnership aligns with our strategic goal of making award-winning content, stories and entertainment readily accessible, with something for everyone," Shalini Poddar, Director-Content and Services at Apple India, said.

-- Subhayan Chakraborty/Business Standard

