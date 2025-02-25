HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
9 Maoists, including 3 women, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Tue, 25 February 2025
21:17
image
Nine Maoists, four of them carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 23 lakh,  surrendered before security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, the police said.   

Of these, three were women cadres and one of them was carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh, they said. 

The women Naxals -- Laxmi Madvi alias Khuto, Pulli Irpa alias Tara and Bhime Madkam -- along with five male cadres, including Ramesh Karam, turned themselves in before security personnel citing "inhuman and hollow" Maoist ideology, an official said. 

Khuto was a People's Liberation Guerilla Army Battalion No. 1 party member, while Tara was an area committee member under the Andhra-Odisha border division of the outlawed outfit CPI-Maoist, he said. 

Madkam was active as an ACM of the Jagargunda area committee and Karam was an ACM under the South sub-zonal bureau/doctor team, according to the official. 

Khuto had a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on her head, whereas Tara, Madkam and Karam carried a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each, the official said. 

All the surrendered cadres decried the "inhuman and hollow" Maoist ideology and hailed the state government's Maoist elimination policy as well as the police's rehabilitation drive 'Niyad Nellanar', he added. -- PTI

