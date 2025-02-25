1984 anti-Sikh riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life term

14:11





The complainant, wife of Jaswant, and the prosecution had sought death penalty for Kumar. The offence of murder carried a maximum punishment of death penalty, while the minimum sentence was life imprisonment. The court on February 12 convicted Kumar for the offence and sought a report from Tihar Central Jail on his psychiatric and psychological evaluation in view of a Supreme Court order asking for such a report in cases attracting capital punishment. Kumar is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

A Delhi court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a murder case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Special judge Kaveri Baweja pronounced the judgement for the alleged killing of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984.