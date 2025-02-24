HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Youth shot dead in UP's Prayagraj

Mon, 24 February 2025
23:52
A 25-year-old man was shot dead by some unknown people here on Monday evening, the police said. 

The victim was identified as Shashank Singh, a resident of Nawabganj. He had come to the city for some work, the police said. 

According to the police, Singh was riding his motorcycle when some men shot at him. He was rushed to a hospital and died during treatment. 

During the preliminary investigation, police identified one of the accused as Shubham Mishra, who is absconding. Further investigation is underway, ACP (Colonelganj) Rajiv Kumar Yadav said. -- PTI

