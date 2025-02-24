HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Will PM meet Adani, Ambani in Assam today?

Mon, 24 February 2025
11:06
The Assam CM posted this on X, welcoming the PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on Monday evening on a two-day visit to Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. 

The prime minister on his arrival will drive to the Sarusajai Sports Complex where he will witness 'Jhumoir Binanandini', a dance performance by nearly 9,000 artistes of the tea tribe community. 

Modi will take a round inside the stadium on a special vehicle and greet the artistes and spectators. The Jhumur performance will be followed by a laser show on a specific cultural theme of the state. 

The prime minister will then proceed towards the venue of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Infrastructure and Investment Summit to inaugurate the exhibitions being held in two galleries at the Veterinary College Field in the Khanapara area of the city. 

The two galleries will have on display exhibits highlighting the traditional industries of the state, titled 'Pride of Assam', and the other gallery will reflect the modern industries and infrastructure development, titled 'Future of Assam', the chief minister said. 

The PM was scheduled to spend around 45 minutes at the galleries on Monday, he added. The PM will inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0 Infrastructure and Investment Summit on Tuesday in the presence of industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Anil Agarwal, Prashant Ruia, Sajjan Jindal and others along with entrepreneurs from Assam. 

He will leave for New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita will also be present at the summit while Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will virtually address a session. Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the valedictory session on Wednesday. -- PTI

