Why was Anupam Kher's 'X' account suspended? Actor says...

Mon, 24 February 2025
15:03
Actor Anupam Kher says he finds it absurd that his X account was suspended despite him being mindful of the rules. Kher, who has been using the platform since 2007, said he was surprised when he got the notification. His account has been restored. 

"Dear X! Even though my account has been restored I was surprised to see it locked. I have been on this platform since September 2007. Have always been mindful of rules of #X (formerly twitter). Or for that matter any social media copyright rules. So found it a little absurd. Would love to know which post of mine did violate your rules? Thanks! @elonmusk," Kher wrote in the caption. 

The 69-year-old actor attached a screenshot to the post which said the actor's account has been locked. The note read, "Your account has been locked because X received a compliant Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) Notice for content posted to your X account. Under the DMCA, copyright owners can notify X claiming that a user has infringed their copyrighted works. Upon receipt of a valid DMCA notice, X will remove the identified material." 

Kher was most recently seen in Kangana Ranaut's directorial "Emergency". PTI

