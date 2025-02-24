HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Why PM purposely delayed arrival at Bhopal summit

Mon, 24 February 2025
Share:
12:34
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he delayed his departure to the venue of the investors summit in Bhopal to ensure that students are not inconvenienced. Modi mentioned this in his speech after inaugurating the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit-2025' in Bhopal.

"I apologize to all of you for being late in coming here today. There was a delay because when I reached here (Bhopal) yesterday, one thing came to my mind that today there are exams for the students of 10th and 12th class," Modi said. "That time and my time of leaving the Raj Bhavan were clashing and there was a possibility that the roads might be closed for security reasons and the children might face difficulty in going for the exams," he said. Modi said he was firm that there should not be any difficulty for the students and they should reach their examination centre in time. "That is why I delayed my departure (to GIS venue) by 10 to 15 minutes," Modi said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why PM purposely delayed arrival at Bhopal summit
LIVE! Why PM purposely delayed arrival at Bhopal summit

'Survival chances...': Rat miners join T'gana tunnel rescue op
'Survival chances...': Rat miners join T'gana tunnel rescue op

The chances of survival for eight people trapped in a collapsed tunnel in Telangana are "very remote," according to a minister. Rescue efforts are ongoing but the minister says it could take three to four days to reach the trapped...

Raj, Uddhav meet at wedding sparks rapprochement buzz
Raj, Uddhav meet at wedding sparks rapprochement buzz

This was the third public meeting between the cousins in the last two months, further intensifying speculation of a thaw in ties between the two parties.

Ayodhya BJP leader dies in car, family blames barricades
Ayodhya BJP leader dies in car, family blames barricades

A local BJP leader in Ayodhya, Dr BD Dwivedi, died on Saturday after his family claims they faced delays due to multiple barricades while trying to reach a hospital. The family alleges they were stopped at various checkpoints and their...

Kohli's Unbelievable Record Vs Pakistan!
Kohli's Unbelievable Record Vs Pakistan!

Virat Kohli bagged his fifth player of the match award against Pakistan in ICC tournaments including ODI/T20I World Cups and Champions Trophy -- the most by any player against a single opposition.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD