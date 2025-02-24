HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Who did Jaishankar go on a safari with?

Mon, 24 February 2025
09:38
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with the Head of Mission and Ambassadors from 45 countries took an Elephant Safari in Kaziranga National Park on Monday ahead of the Advantage Assam summit that is being held in Guwahati from February 25. 

"I am very happy to see more, tourists growing. We are here for Advantage Assam. We are going to Guwahati after this. We want to you know, give Assam and NE states a higher profile. Get more tourists, International interest, more investors. So it is a very good direction and to see this early morning. It's a great start to the day."

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said. Responding to a comment by media that Kaziranga has the highest Tourist inflow he said, "Yes I know. They were telling me that we have already crossed three lakhs. It's a good trend. Even the PM says we should visit every state because we have abundance of both natural and creative tourism."

Speaking about his experience, the delegate from Timor-Leste said, "It was a privilege to visit this Kaziranga park, wild animals like elephants, rhino and tiger. So I think it's one of the potential your state of Assam, India can offer to the world. By this visit I am really enjoying. What I can learn from the nature? The wild animals they teach us about peace. How can rhino live along elephant. Both of them aggressive but they can live side by side."

