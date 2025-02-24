HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What's the latest at the tunnel collapse in Telangana?

Mon, 24 February 2025
14:04
Rescue operations continue at the site of the collapse of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC), where 8 workers are said to be trapped. District Collector Badhavath Santhosh provided an update on the ongoing rescue operations. 

Santhosh said that the primary focus remained on rescuing the workers who were trapped, noting that while the teams had been unable to reach the last 40 meters yesterday, necessary measures are now being taken to ensure their safe retrieval. 

Speaking to ANI, District Collector Badhavath Santhosh of Nagarkurnool said, "Dewatering is being done while the Indian Army, along with NDRF and SDRF, is going inside with additional equipment. Our major focus will be on rescuing the workers stuck inside. Yesterday, they could not reach the last 40 meters, and now necessary measures are being taken." -- ANI

Endoscopic and robotic cameras on Monday were brought to the Nagarkurnool (SLBC) tunnel for the rescue operation.

