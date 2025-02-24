What's the latest at the tunnel collapse in Telangana?

14:04





Speaking to ANI, District Collector Badhavath Santhosh of Nagarkurnool said, "Dewatering is being done while the Indian Army, along with NDRF and SDRF, is going inside with additional equipment. Our major focus will be on rescuing the workers stuck inside. Yesterday, they could not reach the last 40 meters, and now necessary measures are being taken." -- ANI

Rescue operations continue at the site of the collapse of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC), where 8 workers are said to be trapped. District Collector Badhavath Santhosh provided an update on the ongoing rescue operations.