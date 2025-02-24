HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Trump names radio host as new FBI deputy director

Mon, 24 February 2025
08:28
United States President Donald Trump has named radio talk show host Dan Bongino as the new deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

"Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice! Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel," Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Dan has a Masters Degree in Psychology from C.U.N.Y., and an MBA from Penn State. He was a member of the New York Police Department (New York's Finest!), a highly respected Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, and is now one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country, something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve. Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel, Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly. Congratulations Dan!" Trump added.

Bongino thanked Trump on X, saying, "Thank you Mr. President, Attorney General Bondi, and Director Patel."

