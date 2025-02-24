HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
TISS begins probe against assistant prof facing sexual harassment

Mon, 24 February 2025
The Tata Institute of Social Sciences has launched an inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment and bullying levelled by a student against an assistant professor, who has resigned following the accusations, officials said on Monday. 

A TISS official who did not wish to be named told PTI the inquiry was initiated a day after a complaint was received against the assistant professor. 

"The administration received the complaint on February 20. The Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) immediately acknowledged the complaint and initiated the inquiry, which will include hearings for both parties. The assistant professor resigned on February 21," the official said. 

The student, in the written complaint to TISS Chancellor Professor DP Singh and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, has accused the assistant professor of fostering a toxic environment on campus through unwarranted personal advances and using threatening remarks to intimidate her, the official informed. 

Apart from seeking strict action against the assistant professor, the complainant has also called for an anonymous grievance redressal system to enable students to report harassment without fear of retaliation, the official added. 

The ICC operates as an independent body, and it will listen to both sides during the inquiry, the official asserted. -- PTI

