HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Starbucks lays off 1,100 corporate employees

Mon, 24 February 2025
Share:
19:55
image
Starbucks is set to lay off 1,100 corporate employees worldwide as part of a broader effort to streamline operations under new Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol.

In a letter to employees on Monday, Niccol announced that affected employees would be notified by midday Tuesday, reported the Associated Press.

Additionally, the company is eliminating several hundred vacant positions that remain unfilled.

'Our goal is to operate more efficiently, increase accountability, reduce complexity, and enhance integration,' Niccol stated in his letter.

While Starbucks employs 16,000 corporate support staff globally, certain roles, such as roasting and warehouse personnel, will not be impacted. Store employees, including baristas, are also unaffected by the layoffs.

Niccol had previously indicated in January that corporate job cuts would be announced by early March. He emphasised the need for a leaner structure, ensuring that all tasks are overseen by decision-makers while eliminating excessive layers of management that slow down communication and productivity.  -- Agencies

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Starbucks lays off 1,100 corporate employees
LIVE! Starbucks lays off 1,100 corporate employees

Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh portraits removed? AAP, BJP spar
Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh portraits removed? AAP, BJP spar

The election of Vijender Gupta, a three-time BJP MLA, as the speaker of the Delhi Assembly has sparked controversy, with AAP members accusing the BJP of being "anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh." The accusations stem from the removal of...

Why Tharoor Gives The Congress A Headache
Why Tharoor Gives The Congress A Headache

The Kerala unit of the Congress instantly gets a headache when Shashi Tharoor lets loose one of his observations showering flowers on enemy territory.With every such action triggering controversy within a nervous Congress party, some...

CPM's biggest U-turn: Modi govt not fascist
CPM's biggest U-turn: Modi govt not fascist

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has issued a note to its state units on the draft political resolution for the upcoming party congress. The note says the party does not consider the Narendra Modi government or the Indian State as...

Punjab LoP 'in touch' with 32 AAP MLAs, ministers
Punjab LoP 'in touch' with 32 AAP MLAs, ministers

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has claimed that 32 AAP MLAs are in touch with him to switch sides, a claim that has been denied by the ruling AAP. Bajwa also alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is in touch with the BJP...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD