Starbucks lays off 1,100 corporate employees

19:55

Starbucks is set to lay off 1,100 corporate employees worldwide as part of a broader effort to streamline operations under new Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol.





In a letter to employees on Monday, Niccol announced that affected employees would be notified by midday Tuesday, reported the Associated Press.





Additionally, the company is eliminating several hundred vacant positions that remain unfilled.





'Our goal is to operate more efficiently, increase accountability, reduce complexity, and enhance integration,' Niccol stated in his letter.





While Starbucks employs 16,000 corporate support staff globally, certain roles, such as roasting and warehouse personnel, will not be impacted. Store employees, including baristas, are also unaffected by the layoffs.





Niccol had previously indicated in January that corporate job cuts would be announced by early March. He emphasised the need for a leaner structure, ensuring that all tasks are overseen by decision-makers while eliminating excessive layers of management that slow down communication and productivity. -- Agencies

