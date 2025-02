18:02

Falling for the fifth day in a row on Monday, equity benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled over 1 per cent to drop below the crucial 75,000 level, tracking a weak US market trend and unabated foreign fund outflows amid concerns over US tariffs.





The 30-share BSE benchmark tanked 856.65 points or 1.14 per cent to settle at 74,454.41.





During the day, it plummeted 923.62 points or 1.22 per cent to 74,387.44.