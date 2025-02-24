HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rupee ends 4 paise lower at 86.72 against US dollar

Mon, 24 February 2025
20:30
The rupee dropped 4 paise to settle at 86.72 against the US dollar on Monday amid massive outflow of foreign capital that also dragged down the domestic equity markets by more than 1 percent. 

However, a flat greenback against major currencies prevented a sharp fall in the domestic unit, according to forex traders. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 86.58, up 10 paise from Friday's close of 86.68, but gave way during the session. 

It eventually settled at 86.72, falling 4 paise from the previous day's closing level. -- PTI

