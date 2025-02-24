Rupee ends 4 paise lower at 86.72 against US dollar

20:30





However, a flat greenback against major currencies prevented a sharp fall in the domestic unit, according to forex traders.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 86.58, up 10 paise from Friday's close of 86.68, but gave way during the session.





It eventually settled at 86.72, falling 4 paise from the previous day's closing level. -- PTI

