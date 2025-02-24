HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Prez Murmu to embark on a 5-day tour of Bihar, MP, Gujarat

Mon, 24 February 2025
18:52
President Droupadi Murmu to embark on a visit to Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat from February 25 to March 1, 2025, a release from the Rrashtrapati Bhavan said on Monday evening.

The President will commence her tour in Patna, where she will grace the centenary celebrations of Patna Medical College on February 25. The following day, she will attend a mass wedding ceremony organised by Shri Bageshwar Jan Seva Samiti in Gadha, Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Later that day, she will travel to Gujarat to pay tribute at the Statue of Unity and witness the Narmada Aarti at Kevadia.

Continuing her visit, President Murmu will visit the Ekta Skill Development Centre in Kevadia on February 27 before presiding over the 44th convocation of the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad.

On February 28, she will grace the third convocation of the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar and visit the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial in Bhuj, the release said.

Concluding her tour, she will visit Dholavira, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, on March 1. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ONOE won't hurt federal structure: Law ministry
LIVE! ONOE won't hurt federal structure: Law ministry

Punjab LoP 'in touch' with 32 AAP MLAs, ministers
Punjab LoP 'in touch' with 32 AAP MLAs, ministers

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has claimed that 32 AAP MLAs are in touch with him to switch sides, a claim that has been denied by the ruling AAP. Bajwa also alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is in touch with the BJP...

A non-sanatani was made Kumbh in-charge: Yogi slams SP
A non-sanatani was made Kumbh in-charge: Yogi slams SP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the opposition Samajwadi Party over the 2013 Kumbh Mela arrangements, accusing the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav of appointing a \"non-Sanatani\" as the in-charge of the religious...

Prayagraj Airport handling 40 VIP flights daily
Prayagraj Airport handling 40 VIP flights daily

The Prayagraj airport in India is experiencing a surge in air traffic due to the Maha Kumbh, a major religious festival. The airport is handling an average of 40 non-scheduled charters and private jets daily, with figures reaching 70 on...

Nitish slams Cong, RJD over riots; lauds Modi for aid
Nitish slams Cong, RJD over riots; lauds Modi for aid

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday accused the opposition RJD-Congress combine of failing to curb communal clashes in the state while they were in power. He alleged that they "sought votes of Muslims" but did nothing to stop the...

