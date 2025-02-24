Prez Murmu to embark on a 5-day tour of Bihar, MP, Gujarat

18:52

President Droupadi Murmu to embark on a visit to Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat from February 25 to March 1, 2025, a release from the Rrashtrapati Bhavan said on Monday evening.







The President will commence her tour in Patna, where she will grace the centenary celebrations of Patna Medical College on February 25. The following day, she will attend a mass wedding ceremony organised by Shri Bageshwar Jan Seva Samiti in Gadha, Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh.





Later that day, she will travel to Gujarat to pay tribute at the Statue of Unity and witness the Narmada Aarti at Kevadia.





Continuing her visit, President Murmu will visit the Ekta Skill Development Centre in Kevadia on February 27 before presiding over the 44th convocation of the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad.





On February 28, she will grace the third convocation of the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar and visit the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial in Bhuj, the release said.





Concluding her tour, she will visit Dholavira, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, on March 1.