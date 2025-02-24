ONOE won't hurt federal structure: Law ministry

19:01

Holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies is not undemocratic and does not hurt the federal structure, the Union law ministry is learnt to have told the joint committee of Parliament examining the bills on 'one nation, one election'.





Responding to a set of queries posed by the members of the joint panel, the legislative department in the Union law ministry is learnt to have asserted that simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies were held in the past before the cycle was broken due to various reasons, including imposition of President's rule in some states.





Sources said while the ministry answered some of the questions, some others were sent to the Election Commission for a calibrated response.





The joint committee is holding its next meeting on Tuesday. -- PTI