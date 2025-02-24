Omar reacts to PM's nomination for anti-obesity campaign

10:26





"I'm very happy to join the campaign against obesity launched by PM @narendramodiji," Abdullah posted on his X handle. The chief minister nominated 10 persons to the join the PM's campaign.





"Obesity causes a number of lifestyle related health issues like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, strokes & breathing problems not to mention mental health conditions like anxiety & depression. Today I'm nominating these 10 people to join the PM's campaign against obesity & requesting them to nominate a further 10 people each to take this fight forward," he said.





Among those nominated by Abdullah were Biocon Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, businessman Sajjan Jindal, actor Deepika Padukone, former tennis player Sania Mirza, former cricketer Irfan Pathan, MP Supriya Sule and former Wushu player Kuldeep Handoo.





Making a strong pitch for fighting obesity, PM Modi had in his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday urged people to use less oil in food and also pass on the challenge of reducing oil intake by 10 per cent to 10 others. PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said he was happy to join the campaign against obesity launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.