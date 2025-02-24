HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NY-Delhi flight diverted to Rome after 'bomb threat'

Mon, 24 February 2025
Share:
08:20
image
An American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi carrying 199 passengers and 15 crew members was diverted to Rome on Sunday evening following a 'suspected bomb threat'. It was cleared for departure after an inspection.
 
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told PTI that the American Airlines flight AA292 was diverted to Rome after the crew reported a "security issue".
 
The Boeing 787-9 aircraft landed safely at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in Rome around 5:30 p.m. local time, the FAA said.
 
Italian news agency ANSA said the flight was diverted following a request from American Airlines for security checks related to a "suspected bomb threat". 
 
In a statement, American Airlines said flight 292 was diverted to Rome due to a "possible security concern". 
 
While apologising for the inconvenience caused to the passengers, the airline said the flight landed safely in Rome, and law enforcement authorities inspected and cleared the aircraft to re-depart. 
 
If asked, the airline said the flight will stay in Rome overnight to allow for required crew rest before continuing to Delhi as soon as possible tomorrow.
 
"Safety and security are our top priorities and we apologise to our customers for the inconvenience," it said.
 
According to the airline, the possible issue was determined to be non-credible, but as per Delhi airport protocol, an inspection was required before landing in Delhi.
 
The flight had 199 passengers and 15 crew members, according to the ANSA report.
 
Visuals on social media showed the Boeing 787-9 aircraft being escorted by the Italian Air Force before landing in Rome. -- PTI  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump names radio host as new FBI deputy director
LIVE! Trump names radio host as new FBI deputy director

NY-Delhi flight escorted by fighter jets after bomb scare
NY-Delhi flight escorted by fighter jets after bomb scare

Italian news agency ANSA said the flight was diverted following a request from American Airlines for security checks related to a "suspected bomb threat".

The Match That Could End Pak Campaign
The Match That Could End Pak Campaign

With their semifinal hopes hanging by a thread, Mohammad Rizwan and his men are now at the mercy of other results.

USAID aided 7 India projects not related to voter turnout
USAID aided 7 India projects not related to voter turnout

The Finance Ministry's annual report has revealed that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) funded seven projects worth USD 750 million in India during the 2023-24 fiscal year. The projects, implemented in partnership with...

Ready to quit for peace, NATO membership: Zelenskyy
Ready to quit for peace, NATO membership: Zelenskyy

Kyiv School of Economics President Tymofiy Mylovanov shared a video of Zelenskyy responding to a question from BBC News in Ukrainian. Zelenskyy stated that he is focused on Ukraine's security today and not staying in power for decades.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD