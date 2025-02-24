HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nitish Kumar to make decision on son's entry into politics: Bihar minister

Mon, 24 February 2025
Share:
14:00
image
The decision on Nishant Kumar's entry into politics rests solely with his father, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state's Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar said on Monday. 

He also clarified that Nitish Kumar was absent from Rekha Gupta's swearing-in as Delhi chief minister as he had a pre-scheduled programme in Nalanda. The JD(U) was represented by working president Sanjay Jha and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh. 

"Whether Nishant ji joins politics or not depends on Nitish Kumar. This decision is not possible without his approval. However, there is no doubt that Nishant Kumar has the knowledge and the grasp of Bihar's political landscape," he told reporters in Ballia, where he was attending a private function. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Dear Rahul: 'Can't be business as usual for Congress'
LIVE! Dear Rahul: 'Can't be business as usual for Congress'

Endoscopic, robotic cams to search for trapped workers
Endoscopic, robotic cams to search for trapped workers

Endoscopic and robotic cameras on Monday were brought to the Nagarkurnool (SLBC) tunnel for the rescue operation.

CT 2025 UPDATES: NZ win toss, opt to bowl vs B'desh
CT 2025 UPDATES: NZ win toss, opt to bowl vs B'desh

Rajasthan assembly standoff continues over 'Dadi' remark
Rajasthan assembly standoff continues over 'Dadi' remark

Amid slogan shouting by Congress members, the House witnessed three adjournments.

History In Minutes: 1st Airmail Flew Over Kumbh
History In Minutes: 1st Airmail Flew Over Kumbh

In 1911, French pilot Henri Pequet flew the world's first official airmail, carrying over 6,500 letters and postcards, during the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, now Prayagraj. The flight, which covered five miles in 13 minutes, marked a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD