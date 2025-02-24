HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Naxalism taking its last breath in Chhattisgarh'

Mon, 24 February 2025
Share:
13:28
image
Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka on Monday said Naxalism is taking its last breath in the state, with the government taking effective steps to eliminate the menace.

In his address on the first day of Chhattisgarh assembly's budget session, the governor said the state has now got a "triple engine" government (BJP at the Centre, in state and local bodies) which will add momentum to the pace of development in the state. 

"Chhattisgarh is the fastest growing state in the country. My government is working to take the state to new heights of development. The state's gross domestic product is growing rapidly due to the economic policies of the government," Deka said. He said Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country where a lithium block was allotted through e-auction.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Dear Rahul: 'Can't be business as usual for Congress'
LIVE! Dear Rahul: 'Can't be business as usual for Congress'

Endoscopic, robotic cams to search for trapped workers
Endoscopic, robotic cams to search for trapped workers

Endoscopic and robotic cameras on Monday were brought to the Nagarkurnool (SLBC) tunnel for the rescue operation.

CT 2025 UPDATES: NZ win toss, opt to bowl vs B'desh
CT 2025 UPDATES: NZ win toss, opt to bowl vs B'desh

Rajasthan assembly standoff continues over 'Dadi' remark
Rajasthan assembly standoff continues over 'Dadi' remark

Amid slogan shouting by Congress members, the House witnessed three adjournments.

History In Minutes: 1st Airmail Flew Over Kumbh
History In Minutes: 1st Airmail Flew Over Kumbh

In 1911, French pilot Henri Pequet flew the world's first official airmail, carrying over 6,500 letters and postcards, during the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, now Prayagraj. The flight, which covered five miles in 13 minutes, marked a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD