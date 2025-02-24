'Naxalism taking its last breath in Chhattisgarh'

13:28





In his address on the first day of Chhattisgarh assembly's budget session, the governor said the state has now got a "triple engine" government (BJP at the Centre, in state and local bodies) which will add momentum to the pace of development in the state.





"Chhattisgarh is the fastest growing state in the country. My government is working to take the state to new heights of development. The state's gross domestic product is growing rapidly due to the economic policies of the government," Deka said. He said Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country where a lithium block was allotted through e-auction.

Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka on Monday said Naxalism is taking its last breath in the state, with the government taking effective steps to eliminate the menace.