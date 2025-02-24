HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi nominates Omar Abdullah, Mohanlal for campaign against obesity

Mon, 24 February 2025
Share:
09:13
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday nominated 10 persons from different walks of life, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, businessman Anand Mahindra and actor Mohanlal, to help fight obesity, a day after he exhorted people to take measures to curb the health menace.
   
"I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger," He posted on X. 
 
Bhojpuri singer-actor Nirahua, shooting champion Manu Bhaker, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, actor R Madhavan, singer Shreya Ghoshal and philanthropist and MP Sudha Murty are the other personalities nominated by him.
 
Making a strong pitch for fighting obesity, PM Modi had in his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday urged people to use less oil in food and also pass on the challenge of reducing oil intake by 10 per cent to 10 others. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sensex falls over 700 points in early trade
LIVE! Sensex falls over 700 points in early trade

Raj, Uddhav meet at wedding sparks rapprochement buzz
Raj, Uddhav meet at wedding sparks rapprochement buzz

This was the third public meeting between the cousins in the last two months, further intensifying speculation of a thaw in ties between the two parties.

NY-Delhi flight escorted by fighter jets after bomb scare
NY-Delhi flight escorted by fighter jets after bomb scare

Italian news agency ANSA said the flight was diverted following a request from American Airlines for security checks related to a "suspected bomb threat".

The Match That Could End Pak Campaign
The Match That Could End Pak Campaign

With their semifinal hopes hanging by a thread, Mohammad Rizwan and his men are now at the mercy of other results.

USAID aided 7 India projects not related to voter turnout
USAID aided 7 India projects not related to voter turnout

The Finance Ministry's annual report has revealed that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) funded seven projects worth USD 750 million in India during the 2023-24 fiscal year. The projects, implemented in partnership with...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD