HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

MCD announces house-tax waiver for Delhi residents

Mon, 24 February 2025
Share:
19:36
image
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced a house-tax waiver scheme, allowing residents to clear their house-tax dues of 2024-25 and have all previous pending taxes written off.

The announcement was made at a press conference here on Monday by MCD Mayor Mahesh Khichi, Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bhardwaj, Leader of the House Mukesh Goel and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

The AAP-led civic body's proposal, which aims at easing financial burdens on citizens and curbing corruption in tax collection, is set to be passed in the MCD House on Tuesday.

Under the scheme, properties measuring up to 100 square yards, including residential shops, will be completely exempt from house tax from the next financial year.

Houses measuring between 100 and 500 square yards will receive a 50-per cent waiver, while 1,300 housing societies that previously did not qualify for any exemption will now get a 25-per cent rebate.

By January 2025, an amount of Rs 1,908.06 crore in property-tax revenue was collected out of the Rs 4,300-crore target for Financial Year 2024-25, while by December 2024, the corporation had received Rs 2,653 crore in property-transfer duty.

Speaking at the press conference, Khichi said the AAP has always delivered on its promises and the latest decision is a major step towards easing financial burdens on homeowners.

He said the MCD is also going ahead with plans to regularise 12,000 contractual employees, in addition to the 8,000 workers who have already been made permanent in the last two years.

He emphasised that the tax-waiver scheme would not only provide relief to homeowners but also bring transparency in tax collection, reducing avenues for corruption.

Singh said the AAP has consistently worked for the welfare of the common man and this decision is a step towards fulfilling that commitment.

He also highlighted that for the first time, 1,300 housing apartments in Delhi, which had never received any tax benefit, will get a 25-per cent rebate. 

Calling it a historic decision by the AAP-led MCD, Singh said the proposal would bring relief to thousands of families that have been burdened with high house taxes for years.

The AAP's MCD in-charge, Durgesh Pathak, said the move would put an end to corruption in tax collection as many homeowners were harassed by officials over unpaid dues.

He pointed out that under previous administrations, house tax was often used as a tool to extract bribes, leading to losses in the MCD's revenue.

Pathak also noted that before his party took charge of the civic body, MCD employees had not received salaries on time for years, but with improved financial management under the previous AAP government in Delhi, timely salary payments were ensured.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ONOE won't hurt federal structure: Law ministry
LIVE! ONOE won't hurt federal structure: Law ministry

Punjab LoP 'in touch' with 32 AAP MLAs, ministers
Punjab LoP 'in touch' with 32 AAP MLAs, ministers

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has claimed that 32 AAP MLAs are in touch with him to switch sides, a claim that has been denied by the ruling AAP. Bajwa also alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is in touch with the BJP...

A non-sanatani was made Kumbh in-charge: Yogi slams SP
A non-sanatani was made Kumbh in-charge: Yogi slams SP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the opposition Samajwadi Party over the 2013 Kumbh Mela arrangements, accusing the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav of appointing a \"non-Sanatani\" as the in-charge of the religious...

Prayagraj Airport handling 40 VIP flights daily
Prayagraj Airport handling 40 VIP flights daily

The Prayagraj airport in India is experiencing a surge in air traffic due to the Maha Kumbh, a major religious festival. The airport is handling an average of 40 non-scheduled charters and private jets daily, with figures reaching 70 on...

Nitish slams Cong, RJD over riots; lauds Modi for aid
Nitish slams Cong, RJD over riots; lauds Modi for aid

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday accused the opposition RJD-Congress combine of failing to curb communal clashes in the state while they were in power. He alleged that they "sought votes of Muslims" but did nothing to stop the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD