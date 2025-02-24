HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Manu, Mirabai join Modi's fight against obesity

Mon, 24 February 2025
23:23
Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker
Olympic medallists Manu Bhaker and Mirabai Chanu on Monday joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to combat obesity, emphasising the importance of healthy lifestyle choices.

The initiative took off on Monday after Prime Minister Modi nominated 10 individuals from various fields, including Chanu, to lead efforts in combating obesity.

His announcement came a day after he urged people to take proactive measures to address the growing health concern.

Double bronze-winning shooter at Paris Olympics, Manu stressed the need to regulate oil consumption.

"Personally, I've always followed the 'Health is Wealth' mantra. Oil is slippery enough to trip you down your health goals. Urging everyone to be mindful about their oil intake. Yaad rakhe -- swasth nahin, toh kuchh nahin (Remember -- without health, there is nothing," Manu wrote on 'X'. -- PTI

