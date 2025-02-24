HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Man sets vehicles of ex-girlfriend's family on fire in Bengaluru

Mon, 24 February 2025
22:22
File image
In a bid to take revenge, a man allegedly set fire to three cars and a motorbike belonging to the family members of his ex-girlfriend after she distanced herself from him, the police said on Monday.

The accused, Rahul, a resident of Hanumanthnagar, works as a cab driver and has 18 criminal cases registered against him, including charges of attempted murder, drug peddling and robbery, they said.

He suspected the woman broke up with him due to pressure from her family and wanted to teach them a "lesson", the police added.

According to the police, at around 12.30 am on Sunday, Rahul, along with his three associates, rode motorcycles to different locations to set the vehicles on fire. 

First, they went to a house in CK Acchukattu, where the woman's father lived.

After setting his car ablaze, they headed to Subramanyapura, where his ex-girlfriend lived with her mother.

In the basement of her apartment, they allegedly set two more cars on fire, including one belonging to her mother, a senior police officer said.

Following the incident, three separate cases have been registered, police said, adding that efforts are underway to nab the accused. -- PTI

