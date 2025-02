16:18

Actress Katrina Kaif reaches Prayagraj to participate in Maha Kumbh Mela. She says: "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy and the beauty and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here."