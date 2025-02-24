Javed Akhtar schools trolls for communal remarks

20:11

Renowned screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has slammed trolls for making communal remarks on his X post praising Virat Kohli after India's win at a cricket match against Pakistan.





India's team won against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 by six-wicket on Sunday.





Akhtar shared a post on his X handle lauding Kohli, who scored his 82nd century during the match.





"Virat Kohli, zindabad !!! We all are so so so proud of you," he wrote.





However, things took a turn when some users left comments questioning Akhtar's happiness at India's win.





Replying to a random user, who claimed Kohli was bigger than Babar, Akhtar said, "Maen to sirf yeh kahoonga ke tum eik neech insaan ho aur neech hi marogay. Tum kya jano desh prem kya hota hai (I will only say that you are a despicable person and will die this way. What do you know about the love for the nation)."





When another user claimed that Akhtar must be unhappy with India's win, the lyricist-writer shot back, "Beta jab tumhare baap dada angrez ke jootay chaat rahe thay tab mere aazadi ke liye jai aur kala paani mein thay. Meri ragon mein desh premion ka khoon hai aur tumhari ragon mein angrez ke naukaron ka khoon hai. Iss anter ko bhoolo nahin (Son, when your father and grandfather were licking the boots of the Britishers, mine were in jail for fighting for India's independence. I have the blood of patriots in my veins, you have the blood of British servants in your veins. Don't forget the difference)."





Many supported Akhtar in the comment section and asked to ignore such mean comments.





Despite identifying as an atheist, Akhtar is often subjected to similar comments on social media. -- PTI