Insolvency against Coffee Day resumes

Mon, 24 February 2025
14:01
Insolvency process against Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL), which owns the Cafe Coffee Day chain, has resumed as appellate tribunal NCLAT could not pass the order within the specified deadline of February 21, set by the Supreme Court. 

Last week, the Chennai bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) completed the hearing and reserved its order over the appeal filed by the director of its suspended board, CDEL informed through a regulatory filing. 

"Since the appeal has not been disposed of until February 21, 2025, as per the instruction of the Supreme Court, the order passed by NCLAT regarding the stay on the CIRP of the Corporate Debtor stands vacated. Therefore, the CIRP of the Corporate Debtor recommences/resumes and the powers of the IRP are hereby reinstated with effect from 22 February 2025," it said. -- PTI

