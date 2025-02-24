Insolvency against Coffee Day resumes





"Since the appeal has not been disposed of until February 21, 2025, as per the instruction of the Supreme Court, the order passed by NCLAT regarding the stay on the CIRP of the Corporate Debtor stands vacated. Therefore, the CIRP of the Corporate Debtor recommences/resumes and the powers of the IRP are hereby reinstated with effect from 22 February 2025," it said. -- PTI

Last week, the Chennai bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) completed the hearing and reserved its order over the appeal filed by the director of its suspended board, CDEL informed through a regulatory filing.