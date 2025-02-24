Innovation city to come up near Mumbai: Fadnavis

20:58

Maha Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis





Speaking at the IT industry lobby grouping Nasscom event in Mumbai, Fadnavis said Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has volunteered to write a paper which will list down the salient features of the city.





It can be noted that a new international airport is coming up in Navi Mumbai, and the state is also aiming to develop an entirely new city near the facility.





Fadnavis also announced that the state is also putting up a global capability centre 'park' in Navi Mumbai.





The state is in "active touch" with up to five potential GCCs to invest and hopes for favourable decisions soon, he added.





The chief minister informed that it has signed several memorandum of understandings entailing investments of $20 billion recently on data centres, and added that Navi Mumbai also has a new data centre park coming up.





Over 10,000 women in the state are being trained in AI under an initiative in association with tech giant Microsoft, he said. -- PTI

Maharashtra is creating a 300-acre 'innovation city' in Navi Mumbai to help the state's economic growth, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday.