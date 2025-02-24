HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Innovation city to come up near Mumbai: Fadnavis

Mon, 24 February 2025
Share:
20:58
Maha Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Maha Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra is creating a 300-acre 'innovation city' in Navi Mumbai to help the state's economic growth, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday. 

Speaking at the IT industry lobby grouping Nasscom event in Mumbai, Fadnavis said Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has volunteered to write a paper which will list down the salient features of the city. 

It can be noted that a new international airport is coming up in Navi Mumbai, and the state is also aiming to develop an entirely new city near the facility. 

Fadnavis also announced that the state is also putting up a global capability centre 'park' in Navi Mumbai. 

The state is in "active touch" with up to five potential GCCs to invest and hopes for favourable decisions soon, he added. 

The chief minister informed that it has signed several memorandum of understandings entailing investments of $20 billion recently on data centres, and added that Navi Mumbai also has a new data centre park coming up. 

Over 10,000 women in the state are being trained in AI under an initiative in association with tech giant Microsoft, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Innovation city to come up near Mumbai: Fadnavis
LIVE! Innovation city to come up near Mumbai: Fadnavis

BSF mobilises more troops towards Pakistan border
BSF mobilises more troops towards Pakistan border

The Border Security Force has ordered mobilisation of additional manpower at posts along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab and Jammu as part of its measures to strengthen the anti-infiltration grid and check the intrusion of drones...

Bengal woman killed in attempt to escape eve-teasers
Bengal woman killed in attempt to escape eve-teasers

A 27-year-old event management professional was killed in an accident while trying to escape from eve-teasers who were chasing her in another vehicle in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district. The victim, identified as Suchandra...

Maha Cyber quizzes Allahbadia, Chanchlani for 5 hours
Maha Cyber quizzes Allahbadia, Chanchlani for 5 hours

YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber on Monday to record their statements in connection with the India's Got Talent case. Maharashtra Cyber is probing an obscenity case registered...

Anyone with self-respect would've quit: Pawar on Munde
Anyone with self-respect would've quit: Pawar on Munde

Anyone with self-respect would have quit, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar supremo Sharad Pawar said on Monday amid demands that Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde resign after his close aide was held in a case that has...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD