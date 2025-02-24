HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India's Got Latent's Chanchlani, Allahbadia record statements at cyber cell

Mon, 24 February 2025
17:17
YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia approached Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Monday to record their statements in connection with the ongoing India's Got Latent controversy. 

The two were summoned following their involvement in allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions on the publicly accessible YouTube show, 'India's Got Latent' show. 

"Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia contacted Maharashtra Cyber Cell officials. Both told the officials that they wanted to record their statements. Maharashtra Cyber Cell has sent summons to both of them to record their statements today" as per the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. 

Also, an FIR was filed against Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija and all other individuals associated with 'India's Got Latent' show. -- ANI

