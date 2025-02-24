India abstains on UN resolution to end Ukraine war

23:38

The 193-member UN General Assembly voted Monday on the draft resolution Advancing a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine' tabled by Ukraine and its European allies.





The resolution, that was adopted with 93 votes in favour, 65 abstentions and 18 votes against, called for a de-escalation, an early cessation of hostilities and a peaceful resolution of the war against Ukraine, marked by enormous destruction and human suffering, including among the civilian population, in line with the Charter of the United Nations and international law.





India was among the 65 UN Member States that abstained on the resolution.





As the resolution was adopted, the UNGA hall broke into applause with Member States welcoming the adoption of the text. -- PTI

