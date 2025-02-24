HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
High selenium in wheat blamed for Buldhana hair loss

Mon, 24 February 2025
Incidents of sudden hair loss or acute onset alopecia totalis in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, which hit national headlines, are linked to high selenium content found in wheat from Punjab and Haryana supplied by local ration shops, a report by Padma Shri awardee expert Dr Himmatrao Bawaskar has said. 

These cases were reported in 279 individuals in 18 villages between December 2024 and January this year, prompting authorities to order a probe. 

The affected individuals, many of whom were college students and young girls, faced significant social challenges due to the condition, including disrupted educational pursuits and arranged marriages. 

The social stigma surrounding alopecia led some to shave their scalps in an attempt to avoid embarrassment. 

"After reaching the affected areas and collecting samples, we found that individuals, primarily young women, were presenting with symptoms such as headache, fever, scalp itching, tingling, and, in some cases, vomiting and loose motions. The primary cause of the outbreak was linked to wheat imported from Punjab and Haryana, which has been found to have a significantly higher selenium content than locally produced wheat," Bawaskar, MD of Bawaskar Hospital and Research Centre in Raigad, said. -- PTI

