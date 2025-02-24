Grammy-winning R&B singer Roberta Flack passes away

22:13

Roberta Flack with Aretha Franklin. Pic: Getty Images/Rediff archives





Her death, announced by her publicist, followed a 2022 diagnosis of ALS, which sadly ended her singing career, reported Associated Press.





Flack's rise to stardom was swift, ignited by Clint Eastwood's use of The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face in his 1971 film, Play Misty for Me.





The song's serene beauty propelled it to the top of the Billboard charts, earning her a Grammy for record of the year in 1972.





She then made Grammy history by winning that same award the following year for Killing Me Softly.





A classically trained pianist, Flack was discovered by jazz musician Les McCann, who praised her voice's emotional depth.





Though capable of delivering powerful performances akin to Aretha Franklin, Flack's signature style was characterised by its reflective and measured approach.





Beyond her musical talent, Flack was a figure of social awareness, befriending activists like Jesse Jackson and Angela Davis, whom she visited in prison.





She also sang at Jackie Robinson's funeral and participated in the "Free to Be...You and Me" project.





Flack's influence extended beyond music, making her a significant presence in the cultural landscape of her time.

