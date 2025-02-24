HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Grammy-winning R&B singer Roberta Flack passes away

Mon, 24 February 2025
22:13
Roberta Flack with Aretha Franklin. Pic: Getty Images/Rediff archives
Roberta Flack, the iconic vocalist and pianist, passed away at 88, leaving behind a legacy defined by her soulful renditions of hits like Killing Me Softly with His Song and The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face

Her death, announced by her publicist, followed a 2022 diagnosis of ALS, which sadly ended her singing career, reported Associated Press. 

Flack's rise to stardom was swift, ignited by Clint Eastwood's use of The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face in his 1971 film, Play Misty for Me

The song's serene beauty propelled it to the top of the Billboard charts, earning her a Grammy for record of the year in 1972. 

She then made Grammy history by winning that same award the following year for Killing Me Softly.

A classically trained pianist, Flack was discovered by jazz musician Les McCann, who praised her voice's emotional depth. 

Though capable of delivering powerful performances akin to Aretha Franklin, Flack's signature style was characterised by its reflective and measured approach.

Beyond her musical talent, Flack was a figure of social awareness, befriending activists like Jesse Jackson and Angela Davis, whom she visited in prison. 

She also sang at Jackie Robinson's funeral and participated in the "Free to Be...You and Me" project. 

Flack's influence extended beyond music, making her a significant presence in the cultural landscape of her time.

