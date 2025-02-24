Egg, Chicken Prices Fall 7-10% In Feb

08:55

Egg and chicken prices have dropped by nearly 7 to 10 per cent in several parts of India in February due to multiple factors, including the threat of bird flu, according to trade and industry officials.





In western and southern parts of the country, the threat of bird flu outbreak has brought down chicken prices, while egg prices have eased on muted demand, down almost 5 to 7 per cent, as supplies have risen 10 to 12 per cent this year.





The oversupply of eggs in the market is also because export demand has decreased in some countries such as Oman. These countries only allow the import of eggs that subscribe to a certain weight and size.





In India the number of layer birds, chicken raised for egg production, saw an increase of almost 10 to 12 per cent in 2024 from around 300 to 310 million layer birds raised annually, industry sources said.





These chickens start laying eggs from 18 to 19 weeks and continue till they are 72 to 78 weeks old.





According to commerce ministry data, egg exports from April to November in FY25 dropped by almost 16 per cent in volume terms as compared with the year-ago period, while in value terms, the drop was less just around 2 per cent. These eggs include birds eggs, in-shell, fresh, preserved, or cooked.





Poultry is a sunrise industry as it creates a lot of employment in rural areas. The bird flu rumours temporarily affect demand and consumption but it comes back to normal in a few days. Eggs and chicken are the best and cheapest source of animal protein required for good human health and to build immunity in the body, Ricky Thaper, joint secretary, Poultry Federation of India, told Business Standard.





Some trade officials said a sharp temperature rise had also impacted demand.





ndias annual egg production, according to the latest livestock survey, has risen from around 138.38 billion in 2022-2023 to around 142.77 billion in 2023-2024.





The countrys per capita consumption of eggs is 103 eggs per person per year, while the per capita consumption of chicken is 7.4 kg per person per year. This is way lower than the world average.





India has reported multiple bird flu cases in the last few months with Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh being the most affected states.





In Maharashtra, around, 7,200 poultry birds have reportedly been culled and 2,230 eggs destroyed in the seven affected areas since January 1. Andhra Pradesh is mulling to follow suit.





Sanjeeb Mukherjee/Business Standard