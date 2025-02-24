HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Did Delhi CM remove Kejriwal's Ambedkar pic from office?

Mon, 24 February 2025
Bhagat Singh and Dr Ambedkar's pics were hung in Arvind Kejriwal's office
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of harbouring an anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh mentality.

The former CM of Delhi met the newly elected CM, Rekha Gupta in her chamber on Monday. After the meeting the CM, she held a press conference alleging that the the current office-holders had removed the photos of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh from every office.

"The Anti-Dalit mentality of the Bharatiya Janata Party is well known. Today, a proof of its anti-Dalit mentality has been presented. Arvind Kejriwal had put up photos of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh in every office of the Delhi government," Atishi stated.

"Since, BJP has come to power, BJP has removed both these photos from the Chief Minister's office. This shows that the BJP is an anti-Dalit, anti-Sikh party," she added

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, earlier on Monday also expressed dissatisfaction with the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, over the unfulfilled promise related to the Mahila Samman Yojana.

Atishi, in a statement, emphasized that the Delhi government had failed to meet the commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Atishi said, "We had asked for time from the Chief Minister for the last 2 days, we did not get time for 2 days and today we went to meet Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji during the session."

