Denied admit card over unpaid fees, UP student ends life

Mon, 24 February 2025
17:45
A Class-12 student allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree behind his house after he was denied admit card for board examinations due to unpaid school fees in Pratapgarh district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday in Akhou Naubasta village under the Jethwara police station limits.

Police have registered a case against the school manager and principal based on a complaint filed by the student's father.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai said, "Rajendra Singh, a resident of Akhou Naubasta, lodged a complaint stating that his son, Shivam Singh (18), was an intermediate student at Sadhuri Shiromani Inter College, Dhansari (Jethwara). Due to financial constraints, he was unable to pay his son's fees."

Singh alleged that his son had gone to collect his admit card for the board exams but the college management refused to issue it before he cleared his dues and sent him away.

Upset over this, Shivam died by suicide at night.

"Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the manager and principal of Sadhuri Shiromani Inter College. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway," the ASP added.

Uttar Pradesh board examinations for Class-10 and Class-12 commenced on Monday with over 54 lakh students appearing for them.

Half of the students are enrolled in Class-12.   -- PTI

