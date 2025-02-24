HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Delhi CM's office has pics of Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh: BJP

Mon, 24 February 2025
16:42
The BJP reacts: "The chambers of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and all the ministers of the Delhi cabinet have pictures of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their walls," the party says.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed the new BJP-led government had hurt millions of followers of BR Ambedkar when it removed a photograph of the country's first Law Minister from the office of the Delhi Chief Minister. In his X post, the former Delhi chief minister wrote, "The new BJP government of Delhi removed Babasaheb's photo and put up the photo of Prime Minister Modi. This is not right. This has hurt millions of followers of Babasaheb".

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bihar won't forgive leaders who mocked Kumbh: PM

Allahbadia, Chanchlani appear before Maharashtra Cyber

YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber on Monday to record their statements in connection with the India's Got Talent case. Maharashtra Cyber is probing an obscenity case registered...

Bangladesh Air Force base attacked, 1 dead

The attack occurred hours after Home Affairs Adviser, retired Lieutenant General M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, in a pre-dawn press conference reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining law and order.

Bengal woman killed in attempt to escape eve-teasers

A 27-year-old event management professional was killed in an accident while trying to escape from eve-teasers who were chasing her in another vehicle in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district. The victim, identified as Suchandra...

HC nod for Mahashivratri event at Jaggi Vasudev's ashram

The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition seeking to prevent the Isha Foundation from conducting Mahasivarathri celebrations at its Coimbatore campus. The petitioner had alleged that the foundation lacked adequate sewage treatment...

