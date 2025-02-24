Delhi CM's office has pics of Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh: BJP

16:42





Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed the new BJP-led government had hurt millions of followers of BR Ambedkar when it removed a photograph of the country's first Law Minister from the office of the Delhi Chief Minister. In his X post, the former Delhi chief minister wrote, "The new BJP government of Delhi removed Babasaheb's photo and put up the photo of Prime Minister Modi. This is not right. This has hurt millions of followers of Babasaheb".

The BJP reacts: "The chambers of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and all the ministers of the Delhi cabinet have pictures of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their walls," the party says.