Dear Rahul: 'Can't be business as usual for Congress'

13:56





"Dear @rahulgandhi





I am writing to you publicly here because no one within the Congress is probably going to tell you this. So as usual, let me bell the cat.





Leadership (corporate or political or any other) is about having difficult conversations. It is about trouble-shooting. It is not about living in denial; problems have to be addressed, they cannot be wished away.





You and I both know that Shashi (Tharoor) is an outstanding parliamentarian. He is probably among the only few in the country to whom the cliche, 'He needs no introduction' truly applies. It is therefore disappointing that once again a great asset of the party is being forced to talk to the media to get his message through to you or the Congress leadership. Almost five years to the date, I was compelled to write an article in a national newspaper when facing a similar predicament. No problem is intractable; the key question is do we have the will to solve them in everyone's interest? And that too quickly.





The Congress must be focused on taking on the BJP, but a prerequisite for that is to first get the house in order. This cannot become an ongoing unresolved challenge for years as it paralyses the energy and drive of the Congress workers and supporters. A challenger party has to be swift, desperate, risk-taking, hungry and on a constant prowl. It cannot be business as usual, for sure.





We need to the hit the nail on the head going forward, but right now, we seem to be hitting our head on the nail.





I am sure the party and you will sort this out pronto. Good luck!"





So, what's the context?





"If the Congress does not want Shashi Tharoor's services, he has other things to do -- is the message the diplomat-turned-MP has sent to the party high command amid an ongoing row over his praises for the rival Left government in Kerala.

He also flagged the absence of a Congress leader in Kerala on The Indian Express' Malayalam-language podcast 'Varthamanam', which is set for Wednesday's launch.

A teaser of the podcast is already out.

Tharoor, who has been elected four times from his home state, has upset his party by praising the CPM's policies in Kerala and the state's growth. His praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi over meeting with US President Donald Trump had also drawn criticism.





Sanjay Jha, former national spokesperson Congress, posts this on X.