'Brainless, clueless': Shoaib Akhtar blames Pak team mgt

Mon, 24 February 2025
12:18
Pace legend Shoaib Akhtar didn't pull any punches as he blasted Pakistan's "brainless, and clueless" team management following the six-wicket loss to India in the Champions Trophy, saying the side entered the tournament without any "clear direction".

Pakistan suffered their second consecutive loss in the event on Sunday. They had lost to New Zealand in the opener and their chances of advancing are now hanging by a thread. "I am not disappointed at all (by the defeat to India) because I knew what would happen," Akhtar said in a short video on his X account. 

"You can't select five bowlers? The whole world is playing six bowlers you go with two all-rounders, this is just brainless and clueless management." The former quick blamed the management for selecting a side that lacked the necessary skills and understanding to compete at the highest level. 

"I am really disappointed. We can't blame the kids (Pakistan players); The players are just as clueless as the team management is! They don't know what to do. The former pacer also questioned the Pakistan players' intent and skills.

"Intent is a another matter, they don't have the skill-set like Rohit, Virat, and Shubman. Neither the players know anything, nor the management. They have just gone to play without any clear direction. "No one knows what they should do." -- PTI

