Boy who fell in borewell in Rajasthan brought out dead

Mon, 24 February 2025
10:46
File pic
The five-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan on Sunday and was stuck at 32-feet depth was brought out dead on early Monday morning after around 16-hour-long operation by the NDRF and SDRF. 

The rescue squads of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) pulled out the body at around 4 am on Monday, Gangdhar SDM Chhatarpal Choudhary said. The medical team present on the spot declared the boy dead after examination, he added. 

The rescue operation with available means was started around an hour after the boy had accidentally slipped into the borewell on Sunday, and was later joined by the NDRF and SDRF, the SDM said. The boy was supplied oxygen through a pipe, DSP Jaiprakash Atal said, adding that the post-mortem was underway. 

The boy's parents have submitted a complaint of accident in the matter and accordingly a case will be registered for further investigation, the DSP added. 

The boy, identified as Prahalad's son Kalulal Bagariya, a resident of the Paraliya village under the Dug police station, fell into the borewell in the field while his parents were busy on other side of the field. PTI

