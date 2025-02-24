Bomb threat 'non-credible': American Airlines on Delhi NY flight

12:12





However, it said that the Delhi Airport protocol, required the aircraft to be inspected elsewhere before being cleared to land. "The possible issue was determined to be non-credible, but per DEL Airport protocol, an inspection was required before landing at DEL," the statement by the airlines read. The Airlines further said the flight will stay overnight at Rome's Fiumicino Airport .





"If asked, the flight will stay in FCO overnight to allow for required crew rest before continuing to DEL as soon as possible tomorrow," the Airlines statement read. The Delhi-bound American Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner AA 292 non stop flight from New York to Delhi was forced to divert to Rome. -- ANI

American Airlines has said that the "bomb threat on board", due to which its flight AA 292 from New York to Delhi was diverted to Rome and made a dramatic landing on Sunday under fighter escort has been declared "non-credible".