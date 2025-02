15:45





From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, Zomato, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Power Grid were among the biggest laggards. Maruti and Mahindra & Mahindra were the gainers from the pack.





Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,449.15 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. -- PTI

Sensex tumbles 856.65 points to settle at 74,454.41; Nifty slumps 242.55 points to 22,553.35.