BJP leader PC George sent to jail in hate speech case

21:46

Kerala BJP leader PC George/File image





The Erattupetta munsif magistrate court in Kottayam district rejected George's bail application earlier in the day.





He was shifted to a prisoner's facility at Kottayam Government Medical College after a medical examination.





He was subjected to questioning by senior police officers, police sources said.





George, a former MLA, surrendered before the Court around 11 am.





The case was taken up for consideration at 12.30 pm, followed by arguments from both sides.





After hearing the submissions, the court adjourned the case for further consideration at 2 pm.





George's lawyer argued that the BJP leader did not "incite religious hatred or hurt religious sentiments", asserting that custodial interrogation or evidence collection was unnecessary.





The prosecution, however, presented details of George's previous cases, stating that he had violated bail conditions and should be questioned in custody.





They contended that his remarks were made in a manner that hurt "religious sentiments".





When the case was taken up after 2 pm, the court dismissed George's bail application, the complainant's lawyer said. -- PTI

