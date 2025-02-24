HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Banks Hit By AGS May Turn To Others

Mon, 24 February 2025
Share:
09:20
image
A few banks, whose ATM services have been impacted due to the liquidity issues of AGS Transact Technologies, are exploring the option of shifting their cash management operations to other providers. This would minimise customer inconvenience, said people in the know.

AGS Transact, which provides cash management services to 32,151 ATMs, with an average daily cash replenishment of Rs 1,933 crore, has defaulted on repayment obligations for certain outstanding borrowings of the company and its subsidiary Securevalue India Ltd (SVIL), due to liquidity issues.

The company acknowledges stakeholder concerns regarding recent disclosures and their business and operational impact. The management is committed to implementing corrective measures to address it and restore confidence, a company statement said.

Some major banks that are AGS clients include ICICI Bank, YES Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra, among others.

YES Bank has communicated to its customers that some of its ATMs are unavailable, according to a notice on its website.

Several other banks have also seen their ATM services getting disrupted, including ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank.

Domestic rating agencies have downgraded the companys long-term bank facilities to D. They cited delays by the company in servicing interest and debt obligations on term loans and bill discounting facility in December 2024 and January 2025, respectively.

CRISIL Ratings believes that the liquidity of the company has sharply deteriorated over the past 2-3 months owing to delay in collection from receivables as AGS was not able to meet the service level agreements (SLAs) with its customers, the rating agency said in its note.

Additionally, India Ratings said the companys liquidity position is poor, as reflected by the inability to service debt on a timely basis.

According to the rating agencies, Investec Bank Plc UK, State Bank of India, IDFC First Bank, Aditya Birla Finance, IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Bajaj Finance and Dhanlaxmi Bank have exposure to the company.

Subrata Panda/Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sensex falls over 700 points in early trade
LIVE! Sensex falls over 700 points in early trade

Raj, Uddhav meet at wedding sparks rapprochement buzz
Raj, Uddhav meet at wedding sparks rapprochement buzz

This was the third public meeting between the cousins in the last two months, further intensifying speculation of a thaw in ties between the two parties.

NY-Delhi flight escorted by fighter jets after bomb scare
NY-Delhi flight escorted by fighter jets after bomb scare

Italian news agency ANSA said the flight was diverted following a request from American Airlines for security checks related to a "suspected bomb threat".

The Match That Could End Pak Campaign
The Match That Could End Pak Campaign

With their semifinal hopes hanging by a thread, Mohammad Rizwan and his men are now at the mercy of other results.

USAID aided 7 India projects not related to voter turnout
USAID aided 7 India projects not related to voter turnout

The Finance Ministry's annual report has revealed that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) funded seven projects worth USD 750 million in India during the 2023-24 fiscal year. The projects, implemented in partnership with...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD