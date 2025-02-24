HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ajmal apologises for remarks on Akhil Gogoi's wife

Mon, 24 February 2025
Share:
18:17
image
Former MP and All India United Democratic Front chief Badruddin Ajmal on Monday apologised for his purported sexist remarks against the wife of an Assam MLA.

He maintained that his intention was not to hurt anyone and he had the highest regard for women.

Ajmal, during an interaction with reporters on Sunday, was asked for his comments on the controversy surrounding the appointment of Geetashri Tamuly, the wife of Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, as a faculty member of a Guwahati college some years ago.

The 69-year-old former MP had reportedly said that he won't be commenting on Tamuly as she is an 'old woman', and although he is elderly, he considers himself young and would have given his remarks had the issue concerned a 'young woman'.

The matter snowballed into a controversy with members of Raijor Dal, the political party headed by Gogoi, filing at least two police complaints against Ajmal on Monday.

The party's women's wing, Jatiya Nari Bahini, filed a complaint with Bongaigaon police station.

The general secretary of the women's wing of the party demanded immediate and strict action against the politician for his remarks. The party's youth wing, Jatiya Yuba Bahini, also filed a complaint with Noonmati police station in Guwahati, demanding action against Ajmal.

They maintained that the remarks were not only an insult to Tamuly, but degrades women in general.

Ajmal, in a video message, apologised for the remarks, claiming that it was not his intention to hurt or insult anyone.

He maintained that he holds the highest regard for women, and alleged that his words were twisted by a section of media to create a controversy.

"I am not ashamed to say that I am sorry if I have hurt anyone. It was not my intention. And if unknowingly I have hurt anyone, I am ready to apologise over and over again," the former MP added.

The controversy over Tamuly's appointment had erupted after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had indicated in the state assembly last week that she had got her job by depriving more deserving candidates.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ONOE won't hurt federal structure: Law ministry
LIVE! ONOE won't hurt federal structure: Law ministry

Punjab LoP 'in touch' with 32 AAP MLAs, ministers
Punjab LoP 'in touch' with 32 AAP MLAs, ministers

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has claimed that 32 AAP MLAs are in touch with him to switch sides, a claim that has been denied by the ruling AAP. Bajwa also alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is in touch with the BJP...

A non-sanatani was made Kumbh in-charge: Yogi slams SP
A non-sanatani was made Kumbh in-charge: Yogi slams SP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the opposition Samajwadi Party over the 2013 Kumbh Mela arrangements, accusing the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav of appointing a \"non-Sanatani\" as the in-charge of the religious...

Prayagraj Airport handling 40 VIP flights daily
Prayagraj Airport handling 40 VIP flights daily

The Prayagraj airport in India is experiencing a surge in air traffic due to the Maha Kumbh, a major religious festival. The airport is handling an average of 40 non-scheduled charters and private jets daily, with figures reaching 70 on...

Nitish slams Cong, RJD over riots; lauds Modi for aid
Nitish slams Cong, RJD over riots; lauds Modi for aid

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday accused the opposition RJD-Congress combine of failing to curb communal clashes in the state while they were in power. He alleged that they "sought votes of Muslims" but did nothing to stop the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD