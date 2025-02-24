AAP's Delhi assembly sessions marked by anarchy: BJP

13:32





"The session of Delhi Assembly is starting from today; this is truly the day of restoration of true democracy in Delhi. In the last ten years, anarchy and a dictatorial attitude were adopted in the name of the assembly sessions," Sachdeva said.





He emphasized that meaningful debate is a cornerstone of democracy and expressed hope that, under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Assembly would prioritize productive discussions focused on the development of Delhi.





"The biggest strength of democracy is meaningful debate and I hope that now under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, there will be truly meaningful debate in this assembly and there will also be concern for the development of Delhi," Sachdeva added.





Sachdeva further appealed to the opposition to set aside divisive thinking and work in tandem with the Delhi government. "I also appeal to the opposition to now come out of the anarchic thinking and work together with the Delhi government because this Delhi Assembly is a historic assembly," he said.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Monday spoke ahead of the Delhi Assembly's new session, criticizing the previous approach in the assembly, which he claimed was marked by anarchy and a dictatorial attitude.